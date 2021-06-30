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PANIC-FREE PREPPING ON A BUDGET -- Peggy Hall
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653 views • June 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Prepping does not have to break the bank. I share an easy way to get started prepping that is easy on the pocketbook.
✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ Join the 3-hour "live" (recorded) online PANIC-FREE PREPPING Class!
https://bit.ly/3w6YcrW
THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.
Prepping does not have to break the bank. I share an easy way to get started prepping that is easy on the pocketbook.
✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ Join the 3-hour "live" (recorded) online PANIC-FREE PREPPING Class!
https://bit.ly/3w6YcrW
THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.
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