X22 REPORT Ep. 2803b - Patriots Are Going to Turn the Tables on the [DS], Think Mirror, It’s Almost Time

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2803b - June 19, 2022

Patriots Are Going To Turn The Tables On The [DS], Think Mirror, It’s Almost Time





The [DS] is now struggle before the midterms, they do not have the narrative. The evidence about the pandemic and the death jab are being revealed, it is all falling apart on them. Riots are coming, but Trump let's everyone in on part of the plan. When the patriots take control of the house and the senate this is going to turn the tables on the [DS]. It's almost time, the clock is ticking down for the [DS] players.

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