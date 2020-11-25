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84) 5G Safety: Truth, Lies and the BBC
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226 views • November 25, 2020
5G Safety: Truth, Lies and the BBC | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 08/04/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilxZA5ApDbI
Claire Edwards interviews Prof Tom Butler about the recent BBC Click program on 5G (November 2019):
5G Safety: Truth, Lies and the BBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFHe-lIB7Es
Claire Edwards interviews Prof Tom Butler about the recent BBC Click program on 5G (November 2019):
5G Safety: Truth, Lies and the BBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFHe-lIB7Es
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