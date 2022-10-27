Dr Peterson Pierre on How to Detox from Spike Proteins

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https://gnews.org/articles/492646
Summary：10/21/2022 The World Council For Health has published guidelines on how to detox from the spike proteins, which include safe and effective drugs such as ivermectin and NAC and other natural alternatives. But public health officials and media never talk about these drugs, instead promoting ineffective booster shots.