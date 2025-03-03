Islam Washahi Speaks Following Release in the Taufan Al-Ahrar Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoner Islam Wishahi from the town of Ash-Shuhada, south of Jenin. He was released as part of the Taufan Al-Ahrar prisoner exchange deal after enduring 22 and a half years of imprisonment in the occupation’s prisons.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 27/02/2025
