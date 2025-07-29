Keir Starmer's statement on Palestine

Keir Starmer's full statement on Palestine. Today, July 29, 2025.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official statement:

I’ve always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution.With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act. So today as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the UK will recognise the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution. And this includes allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank. Meanwhile our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal. They must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.