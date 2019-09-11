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Banned 9/11 Fox news video aired once Mossad link
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2032 views • September 11, 2019
In honor of 9/11 this news clip showed the Mossad link of 9/11.
the dancing Israelis and the van with the picture of planes crashing into the towers
the dancing Israelis and the van with the picture of planes crashing into the towers
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