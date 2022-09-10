“The Highest in China” Has Changed to “The Tallest Unfinished Building in the World”

https://gnews.org/post/p1jaw36b3
09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: Tianjin 117 building has changed from “the highest in China” to “the tallest unfinished building in the world.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.