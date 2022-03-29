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A Spook Confesses To Swinging Election, Attorney Arrested & What You're Not Seeing In Ukraine
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98 views • March 29, 2022
The lawlessness and trading good for evil continue this week in recent news. A CIA spook took to social media and admitted helping to swing the 2020 election away from Donald Trump. Then we notably had the story or a French attorney who aided in the exposure of world leaders involved in crimes against humanity through the CONvid-1984. Finally, we'll touch on what the Mockingbird media is failing to show you in Ukraine and we'll look to the Scriptures for what it says about these things.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-spook-confesses-to-swinging-election-attorney-arrested-what-youre-not-seeing-in-ukraine-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-spook-confesses-to-swinging-election-attorney-arrested-what-youre-not-seeing-in-ukraine-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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