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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Has The Evidence: Pandemic is Crime Against Humanity
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325 views • January 04, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation. According to Dr. Fuellmich, a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.
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