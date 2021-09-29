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ENDLESS Booster Shots In Israel! - No 3rd Jab? No Life!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the endless booster shot rollout in Israel as over 1 million people lose their green pass in the coming weeks if not jabbed for the 3rd time. We warned this would happen and here it is!
Of course they're also talking about a new 4th booster and possibly a 5th on the very near horizon.
Millions of Israelis have already lined up and got their latest injection of government juice. However, 1 million people have neither had the 3rd shot nor had a recent infection. These people will no longer be allowed in most public places, restaurants or museums. Meanwhile, the sickness rates have skyrocketed in Israel as the booster shot rates have increased and we are supposed to blame the unjabbed despite zero scientific documentation ever claiming any such thing. It is absurdity of the highest level. It is tyranny. It is war.
Expect this to be coming to a place near you soon. No 3rd shot? You're now unjabbed. By the way, the hospital rates will continue to falsely claim people with two jabs are unjabbed until 14 days after the second shot and 75 days after the second shot. Now, include the 3rd.
For so long, people have been succumbing to the cowardly social engineering and fear. This idea of normality coming down the line if we give up all of our normality. The fact is, this will never end until you make it end.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsvaccineisraelnwoconspiracyvoluntaryismpfizercoronaviruscovid19covidboostervaccine passportgreen passwam
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