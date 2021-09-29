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ENDLESS Booster Shots In Israel! - No 3rd Jab? No Life!
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806 views • September 29, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the endless booster shot rollout in Israel as over 1 million people lose their green pass in the coming weeks if not jabbed for the 3rd time. We warned this would happen and here it is!
Of course they're also talking about a new 4th booster and possibly a 5th on the very near horizon.
Millions of Israelis have already lined up and got their latest injection of government juice. However, 1 million people have neither had the 3rd shot nor had a recent infection. These people will no longer be allowed in most public places, restaurants or museums. Meanwhile, the sickness rates have skyrocketed in Israel as the booster shot rates have increased and we are supposed to blame the unjabbed despite zero scientific documentation ever claiming any such thing. It is absurdity of the highest level. It is tyranny. It is war.
Expect this to be coming to a place near you soon. No 3rd shot? You're now unjabbed. By the way, the hospital rates will continue to falsely claim people with two jabs are unjabbed until 14 days after the second shot and 75 days after the second shot. Now, include the 3rd.
For so long, people have been succumbing to the cowardly social engineering and fear. This idea of normality coming down the line if we give up all of our normality. The fact is, this will never end until you make it end.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the endless booster shot rollout in Israel as over 1 million people lose their green pass in the coming weeks if not jabbed for the 3rd time. We warned this would happen and here it is!
Of course they're also talking about a new 4th booster and possibly a 5th on the very near horizon.
Millions of Israelis have already lined up and got their latest injection of government juice. However, 1 million people have neither had the 3rd shot nor had a recent infection. These people will no longer be allowed in most public places, restaurants or museums. Meanwhile, the sickness rates have skyrocketed in Israel as the booster shot rates have increased and we are supposed to blame the unjabbed despite zero scientific documentation ever claiming any such thing. It is absurdity of the highest level. It is tyranny. It is war.
Expect this to be coming to a place near you soon. No 3rd shot? You're now unjabbed. By the way, the hospital rates will continue to falsely claim people with two jabs are unjabbed until 14 days after the second shot and 75 days after the second shot. Now, include the 3rd.
For so long, people have been succumbing to the cowardly social engineering and fear. This idea of normality coming down the line if we give up all of our normality. The fact is, this will never end until you make it end.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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