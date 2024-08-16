'Intentional' Episode 255: "Battle for the Soul of America"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Democrats have installed a Presidential Candidate, Reimagined her Recorded, Manufactured Enthusiasm, and The Window Dressers (aka The Media) is peddling the propaganda like dutiful mouthpieces. We have 83 days to Save America. Make your vote count and grab 10 other people to go with you.
