Will Trump's FDA End Health Censorship?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Despite Trump’s deals with Big Pharma, there is hope. His FDA Commissioner, Senator Kennedy, has shown a desire for transparency and breaking monopolies. Will the administration allow 118 government-backed health claims to finally reach the public? The answer comes in January.
Get the inside analysis on the political landscape in this crucial interview.
#Trump #RFKJr #FDA #Transparency #BigPharma #Kennedy #PoliticalAnalysis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport