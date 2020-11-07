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Hope for America!
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133 views • November 07, 2020
In these troubling days where all around us is dark and nothing makes sense, what do we do? We walk by faith, not by sight. God is with us. And we stand with you! Watch Charlene as she shares from her heart hope and love and life, her antidote for despair. We want you to be encouraged! As long as there's breath, there's hope.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty (co-founder of TTAV) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAV) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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