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DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 29JUL22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 153-155 (26-28_7) Summary - Russia Launches Major Offensives across Donetsk
Delacabra
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110 views • July 31, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA

https://youtu.be/lad3qEzGOZM


This is a summary / SITREP of Day 153-155's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 156 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.


00:00 Intro

01:13 Crossborder Shellings reported at Sachkovizhi (Bryansk), Mykolaivka (Chernihiv), Ryasne (Sumy)

02:12 Mykolaiv Front (Ukrainian HIMARS Shelling on Antonovskyi Bridge)

04:07 Mykolaiv Front (Ukrainian Mi-8 shot down over Bilozirka)

05:24 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces retreated from Andriivka & Lozove - status unknown)

06:46 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces captured Bilohirka but may have retreated from Bilohirka after)

08:49 Kryvyi Rih Front (Mykolaivka is not under Russian control)

10:35 Kryvyi Rih Front (Rybar retracted claims of captures of Mala Shestirnya, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Potomkyne & Dobryanka)

12:13 Zaporizhzhia Line (Fighting reported at Velyka Novosilka)

13:25 Mariupol (Ferry services started between Yeysk and Mariupol)

15:07 Donetsk Front (Fighting reported at Krasnohorivka, between Pisky & Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Vodyane, Avdiivka; Ukraine control Shumy and Opytne)

18:47 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Novoluhanske; Fighting reported at Semyhirya and Kodema)

21:55 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Vershyna)

22:49 Bakhmut Front (Fighting in the area between Bakhmut and Klynove)

23:24 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Soledar)

26:04 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Yakovlivka, Russian forces captured Berestove)

27:54 Siversk Front (Russian forces captured Spirne; Fighting reported at Ivano-Darivka)

29:10 Siversk Front (Russian forces captured Verkhokamyanske, Hryhorivka; Fighting reported at Verkhnokamyanske, Siversk)

30:45 Izyum Front (Fighting in the area of Dolyna, Mazanivka)

32:23 Izyum Front (Velyka Komyshuvkha now listed as Ukrainian control)

33:20 Izyum Front (Fighting reported in the forest west of Izyum)

34:58 Kharkiv Front (Fighting reported at Petrivka, Borshchova, Sosnivka; Ukrainian reinforcement reported at Cherkaski Tyshky, Udy)

35:58 Kharkiv Front (2 x Russian Mi-8 shot down / hit near Staryi Saltiv)

37:11 Conclusion (Please make DPA happy)


You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine


Twitter: https://twitter.com/defensepolitics

Facebook: http://facebook.com/defensepolitics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defensepoli...

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/defensepoliticsa...

Telegram: https://t.me/defensepoliticsasia

Discord: https://discord.gg/HG3Qmwjdbt


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Patreon: https://patreon.com/defensepoliticsasia/


Other DPA Youtube Channels:

DPA Main Channel: http://youtube.com/DefensePoliticsAsia

DPA IRL: https://youtube.com/DPAirl

DPA Analytics: https://youtube.com/DPAanalytics

DPA Conversations:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4jZ...

DPA Gamings:

http://youtube.com/DPAgamings


Alternate DPA Video Platforms

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DefensePoliticsAsia

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DefensePoliticsAsia

Keywords
russiabidenputinukrainedonetskdonbasszelenskylprukrainewarluhanskukrainerussiawardprrussianinvasionrussianukrainianwar
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