DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 29JUL22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 153-155 (26-28_7) Summary - Russia Launches Major Offensives across Donetsk

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https://youtu.be/lad3qEzGOZM
This is a summary / SITREP of Day 153-155's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 156 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.
00:00 Intro
01:13 Crossborder Shellings reported at Sachkovizhi (Bryansk), Mykolaivka (Chernihiv), Ryasne (Sumy)
02:12 Mykolaiv Front (Ukrainian HIMARS Shelling on Antonovskyi Bridge)
04:07 Mykolaiv Front (Ukrainian Mi-8 shot down over Bilozirka)
05:24 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces retreated from Andriivka & Lozove - status unknown)
06:46 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces captured Bilohirka but may have retreated from Bilohirka after)
08:49 Kryvyi Rih Front (Mykolaivka is not under Russian control)
10:35 Kryvyi Rih Front (Rybar retracted claims of captures of Mala Shestirnya, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Potomkyne & Dobryanka)
12:13 Zaporizhzhia Line (Fighting reported at Velyka Novosilka)
13:25 Mariupol (Ferry services started between Yeysk and Mariupol)
15:07 Donetsk Front (Fighting reported at Krasnohorivka, between Pisky & Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Vodyane, Avdiivka; Ukraine control Shumy and Opytne)
18:47 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Novoluhanske; Fighting reported at Semyhirya and Kodema)
21:55 Bakhmut Front (Russian forces captured Vershyna)
22:49 Bakhmut Front (Fighting in the area between Bakhmut and Klynove)
23:24 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Soledar)
26:04 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Yakovlivka, Russian forces captured Berestove)
27:54 Siversk Front (Russian forces captured Spirne; Fighting reported at Ivano-Darivka)
29:10 Siversk Front (Russian forces captured Verkhokamyanske, Hryhorivka; Fighting reported at Verkhnokamyanske, Siversk)
30:45 Izyum Front (Fighting in the area of Dolyna, Mazanivka)
32:23 Izyum Front (Velyka Komyshuvkha now listed as Ukrainian control)
33:20 Izyum Front (Fighting reported in the forest west of Izyum)
34:58 Kharkiv Front (Fighting reported at Petrivka, Borshchova, Sosnivka; Ukrainian reinforcement reported at Cherkaski Tyshky, Udy)
35:58 Kharkiv Front (2 x Russian Mi-8 shot down / hit near Staryi Saltiv)
37:11 Conclusion (Please make DPA happy)
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