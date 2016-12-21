© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Dec 21, 2016] Flat Earth & Project Blue Beam ▶️️ (309.8K views on YouTube) [ODD TV]
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
48 views • May 16, 2022
ミ★ 🅾.🅳.🅳 🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷•🅰•🆅🅸🆂🅸🅾🅽★彡
• 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 • 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 •
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
★𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝘽 / 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 5000 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/Friend-Up-ODD
★𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑:
•𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
•𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Patreon
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Ca$hApp-Tip
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-PayPal-Tip
★𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤:
•𝐁𝐓𝐂:
bc1q5kqnq52hn22cm55482rjrqje8uaqa2thg0ngal
•𝐄𝐓𝐇:
0x80F0AC4f67FCB855b745Dd0846E3ac3841116232
•𝐋𝐓𝐂:
ltc1qxlc754c29nanje7hyg5xy08kryxm5m3d5qafr2
★𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:
•𝐌𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐗 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-VFX-SFX
• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝐓𝐕:
https://oddtv.link/Support-ODD-WhenU$h0p
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝘾𝘿'𝙨:
CD’s no longer for sale through the company that I went through to have them made to order. I will continue selling them myself when I get a chance to purchase a couple boxes of each album. My music can be found on 150+ streaming and downloading services across the plane.
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝘿𝘿𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙨:
•𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧:
https://oddtv.link/Rokfin
•𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤:
https://oddtv.link/ODDbook
•𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦:
https://oddtv.link/ODDstagram
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Rubs-Twitoris
• 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-Merch
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:
https://oddtv.link/ODDcloud-freeDLs
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/Bump-ODDify
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-I-See-Lbry
★𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿:
•𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
https://oddtv.link/HibbelerProductions
•𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:
https://oddtv.link/LevelHeadedPodcast
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z.
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡📺🔫🤨🖕
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
• 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 • 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 •
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
★𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝘽 / 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 5000 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/Friend-Up-ODD
★𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑:
•𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
•𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Patreon
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Ca$hApp-Tip
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-PayPal-Tip
★𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤:
•𝐁𝐓𝐂:
bc1q5kqnq52hn22cm55482rjrqje8uaqa2thg0ngal
•𝐄𝐓𝐇:
0x80F0AC4f67FCB855b745Dd0846E3ac3841116232
•𝐋𝐓𝐂:
ltc1qxlc754c29nanje7hyg5xy08kryxm5m3d5qafr2
★𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:
•𝐌𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐗 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-VFX-SFX
• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝐓𝐕:
https://oddtv.link/Support-ODD-WhenU$h0p
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝘾𝘿'𝙨:
CD’s no longer for sale through the company that I went through to have them made to order. I will continue selling them myself when I get a chance to purchase a couple boxes of each album. My music can be found on 150+ streaming and downloading services across the plane.
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝘿𝘿𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙨:
•𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧:
https://oddtv.link/Rokfin
•𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤:
https://oddtv.link/ODDbook
•𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦:
https://oddtv.link/ODDstagram
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Rubs-Twitoris
• 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-Merch
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:
https://oddtv.link/ODDcloud-freeDLs
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/Bump-ODDify
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-I-See-Lbry
★𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿:
•𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
https://oddtv.link/HibbelerProductions
•𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:
https://oddtv.link/LevelHeadedPodcast
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z.
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡📺🔫🤨🖕
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.