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LULLABY FOR THE LASCIVIOUS nearly headless
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6 views • June 05, 2020
whisper exotic methods into my ear
easier they come harder for them to go
i dont really love you and you already know
foreign flesh engulfs the hardened nerve
fly away to greece my dove in the pail moonlight
meet me on the beach my love in the middle of the night
strike a chord and break the lyre set my heart on fire
whisk you worries with the tide amethyst ill find inside
random rhythm ricochet to finale
oh it feels so good
the golden fleece is stripped off the back of polyphemus
feel the slowing of our hearts and deflating of my penis
wrapped in an embrace even fake i aint awake
and i ditch em in their slumber while slip into the night
as they keep asleep with dreams of me
how mean how sweet the melodies and tales of my lascivious lullaby
easier they come harder for them to go
i dont really love you and you already know
foreign flesh engulfs the hardened nerve
fly away to greece my dove in the pail moonlight
meet me on the beach my love in the middle of the night
strike a chord and break the lyre set my heart on fire
whisk you worries with the tide amethyst ill find inside
random rhythm ricochet to finale
oh it feels so good
the golden fleece is stripped off the back of polyphemus
feel the slowing of our hearts and deflating of my penis
wrapped in an embrace even fake i aint awake
and i ditch em in their slumber while slip into the night
as they keep asleep with dreams of me
how mean how sweet the melodies and tales of my lascivious lullaby
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