LULLABY FOR THE LASCIVIOUS nearly headless

whisper exotic methods into my ear

easier they come harder for them to go

i dont really love you and you already know

foreign flesh engulfs the hardened nerve

fly away to greece my dove in the pail moonlight

meet me on the beach my love in the middle of the night

strike a chord and break the lyre set my heart on fire

whisk you worries with the tide amethyst ill find inside



random rhythm ricochet to finale

oh it feels so good



the golden fleece is stripped off the back of polyphemus

feel the slowing of our hearts and deflating of my penis



wrapped in an embrace even fake i aint awake

and i ditch em in their slumber while slip into the night

as they keep asleep with dreams of me

how mean how sweet the melodies and tales of my lascivious lullaby