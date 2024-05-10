CDS Beginner's Training by Andreas Kalcker

Basic beginner's introduction and training by AKlacker. CDS communities worldwide recommend all beginners go through familiarization videos like this, as well as the TUA (The Universal Antidote) Documentary and Beginner's Guide. CDS is not like your ordinary medicine. You will need to dedicate a little time and understanding (incl. terminologies often used) to properly begin your journey in taking charge of your own health.
