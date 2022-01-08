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RHEMA HEART FELT THEN SPOKEN ONLY ! PLS. DISCERN THE SPIRIT AND IF THE LORD OUR GOD SAVIOUR MESSIAH HAS SPOKEN THROUGH ME OR NOT!?
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23 views • January 08, 2022
These MESSAGES RHEMAS of so Called heart felt RHEMAS are Spoken by the HEART spiritual TRUTH OR JUST POETIC FEELINGS BY KNOWING THE BIBLE THE HEART GODNESS OF OUR LORD GOD YAHUAH YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH RUACH HA KODESH AMEN HALALUYAH ALL GLORY TO ABBA YAH AMEN....THESE MESSAGES SPOKEN ARE NOT PROPHETIC MESSAGES OR THEY ARE I DO THESE RHEMAS ONLY FROM MY HEART FELT RHEMAS. YOU MUST BROTHERS SISTERS PRAYER AND DISCERN IF TO TAKE IT AS TRUTH GIFT OR JUST ME TRYING TO SPEAK OUT ON THE HEART OF OUR LORD GOD YAHUAH YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH RUACH HA KODESH YAHUSHUAH AND ALL GLORY PRAISE THANX WORSHIP TO OUR ABBA ALPHA OMEGA AMEN .
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SUB ALSO ON YOUTUBE AS IT STILL UP AND RUNNING SERCH RUACH RHEMA. OR YAHSHAMAYIM. CHANNEL NAME.
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Prayers
PLS SHARE
SUB ALSO ON YOUTUBE AS IT STILL UP AND RUNNING SERCH RUACH RHEMA. OR YAHSHAMAYIM. CHANNEL NAME.
[email protected]
Prayers
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