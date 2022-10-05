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Our Children are Being Groomed - Idaho - Ammon Bundy, 100422
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62 views • October 05, 2022
I'm sharing this from Ammon Bundy on YouTube.
The sexualization of our children across America must come to an end! In the past decade we have seen an extreme escalation of adults using children to express their own sexuality. We have seen a national danger that is reaching far beyond the privacy of the bedroom. It is reaching into our classrooms, our educational materials, our parks, our libraries and the public square. Our children are being groomed and it is the duty of parents and state officials to unite for their protection. Sexualized grooming of children must be stopped. Idaho law 18-1506(1)(a)(b)&(c) is very clear on this matter; including to “induce, cause or permit a minor to witness an act of sexual conduct.” As Governor of Idaho, unlike current state leaders, I will not compromise on this issue. On day one, Idaho’s laws protecting our children will be enforced. We must always put our children’s welfare before our own.
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