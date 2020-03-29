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Πως κυβερνάται ο κόσμος (ομιλία απο το μακρινό 1993! ).
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531 views • March 29, 2020
Ομιλία Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου για το πως κυβερνάται ο κόσμος εις τον Αγ.Τρύφωνα Γλυφάδος το 1993. Τι να πεί κανείς για τον άνθρωπο ο οποίος εδώ και δεκαετίες προσπαθεί να ξυπνήσει τον κοιμώμενο έλληνα απο μια περίοδο που όταν μιλούσε για χριστό και ελλάδα άλλοι φερόμενοι ώς εθνικιστές τότε υιοθετούσαν ξένα πρότυπα. Μην το δείς άν δεν αντέχεις την ωμή αλήθεια.
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