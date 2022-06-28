Supreme Court: UPHOLDS Christian Coach Praying (Another 2022 Miracle)

DarylLawsonLive.com Heb 12:2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. Jas 5:16 Confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results. Mat 7:7 "Keep on asking, and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on seeking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and the door will be opened to you. Mat_21:22 And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.