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Can The Ketogenic Diet Starve Cancer Cells? Reversing Disease Using Ketosis | Dr. Toni Bark
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45 views • January 24, 2020
Join The Truth About Cancer for this special Dr. Toni Bark presentation as she discusses the most common misconceptions surrounding the ketogenic diet. Go here to learn more about the benefits of the ketogenic diet: http://bit.ly/keto-diet-cancer.
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