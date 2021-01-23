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Best & Taylor Intel (1/22/2021): Dark Clouds Coming Down — 'All a Satanic Psy-op'
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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60 views • January 23, 2021
Biden, United Nations, WHO, China, UFO, Arrival, Vatican, Earth Changes

China’s Biden is now the 46th President of the United States, and already, via executive orders, placed us deeper and deeper in the United Nations spider web. Censorship of the conservative movement is now growing by leaps and bounds, including book publishers. Then we have Senator Clyburn actually saying we need to CUT OUT THE CANCER of the right, that is KILL MILLIONS OF AMERICANS because they are a danger to America. Then we have ex-CIA Brennan saying essentially the same thing, and that we need to use the CIA to locate everyone that needs to be terminated. On and on it goes. People are still hoping that Trump will be back, as Trump did say we will be back in another form – a possible hint that the military will stop the Biden insurrection and declare martial law and the Military will then bring Trump back into play. If that happens, beware, be very AWARE. Then we have new revelations on the ARRIVAL and the Vatican, and the STRONG DELUSION that “arrives” with the ARRIVAL and more… —Stewart Best

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:

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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923

Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org

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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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