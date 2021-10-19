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Mother Miriam Speaks about the NWO and their Plans, October 2021
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51 views • October 19, 2021
Mother Miriam Speaks about the NWO and their Plans, October 2021.
https://nationalfile.com/video-catholic-nun-says-covid-19-vaccines-are-globalist-plot-for-population-control-pope-francis-their-spiritual-leader/“What I’ve gathered from all the reports is that the George Soros’ of the world, Bill Gates, everybody involved in this reset, so to speak, and the Holy Father [Pope Francis] is their spiritual leader. I don’t hesitate to say it because I’m not revealing anything that hasn’t been all over the news, the Vatican, and every place else.” Mother Miriam continued, saying that “they want to control the world population, completely have us under their control. The world population is too big, and so this COVID vaccine has been invented to eliminate us, to kill off a great percentage of the population so that what’s left, they have a reasonable hope[…]of killing and controlling the rest of us.”“I don’t think such a horror novel has ever been written, but it’s true, and I believe it one hundred percent, and I think our time is limited. Very limited now, for this reign of evil, of persecution, of death, to truly take hold of us because as we’ve heard from many, the forces of evil as announced by President Biden concerning his own thoughts, are growing impatient,” she explained.“We’re too slow in obeying. We’re too slow to buy into their false statements. We’re too slow to obey their dictates. We’re just too slow and we’re holding back the reign of evil.”“So what’s wrong with us? We need to be put away. We need to be silenced. And so I say to you beloved, that evil is coming upon us, is upon us, but I think we don’t have much time. I don’t even think it’s a few months from now, that we’re going to experience what we’ve never imagined. So now is the time. Now, today, is the day of salvation,” Miriam concluded. This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.lifesitenews.com/shows/mother-miriam-live/
This video: https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/Nun:cIn some cases it is very hard to find the link to the original creator's channel because it was banned or lost in numerous re-uploads.
Nun Speaks about the NWO and their Plans
Mother Miriam Speaks about the NWO and their Plans, October 2021.
https://nationalfile.com/video-catholic-nun-says-covid-19-vaccines-are-globalist-plot-for-population-control-pope-francis-their-spiritual-leader/“What I’ve gathered from all the reports is that the George Soros’ of the world, Bill Gates, everybody involved in this reset, so to speak, and the Holy Father [Pope Francis] is their spiritual leader. I don’t hesitate to say it because I’m not revealing anything that hasn’t been all over the news, the Vatican, and every place else.” Mother Miriam continued, saying that “they want to control the world population, completely have us under their control. The world population is too big, and so this COVID vaccine has been invented to eliminate us, to kill off a great percentage of the population so that what’s left, they have a reasonable hope[…]of killing and controlling the rest of us.”“I don’t think such a horror novel has ever been written, but it’s true, and I believe it one hundred percent, and I think our time is limited. Very limited now, for this reign of evil, of persecution, of death, to truly take hold of us because as we’ve heard from many, the forces of evil as announced by President Biden concerning his own thoughts, are growing impatient,” she explained.“We’re too slow in obeying. We’re too slow to buy into their false statements. We’re too slow to obey their dictates. We’re just too slow and we’re holding back the reign of evil.”“So what’s wrong with us? We need to be put away. We need to be silenced. And so I say to you beloved, that evil is coming upon us, is upon us, but I think we don’t have much time. I don’t even think it’s a few months from now, that we’re going to experience what we’ve never imagined. So now is the time. Now, today, is the day of salvation,” Miriam concluded. This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.lifesitenews.com/shows/mother-miriam-live/
This video: https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/Nun:cIn some cases it is very hard to find the link to the original creator's channel because it was banned or lost in numerous re-uploads.
Nun Speaks about the NWO and their Plans
Mother Miriam Speaks about the NWO and their Plans, October 2021.
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