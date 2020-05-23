Governments Now Electronically Tagging Citizens Like Animals

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In Hong Kong, returning residents are required to wear tracking bracelets to ensure compliance with mandatory quarantines. And, in the USA, a national army of "contact tracers" is quickly forming.
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