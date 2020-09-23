The Biggest Identity Theft in History

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This video will help clear up that question.
The Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic European people today are in fact the true and only descendants of Israel who inherited all the promises made to our forefathers.
Who Are The Jews? (And Who They Are Not) :
https://christiansfortruth.com/who-are-jews/
The Scriptural Marks of True Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/03/27/the-scriptural-marks-of-true-israel/
The Abrahamic Covenant:
https://jahtruth.net/abraham.htm
The Celts are Israelites Under Another Name :
https://jahtruth.net/celtisr.htm
The Meaning of the Heraldic Symbolism of the American Coat-of-Arms and the Presidential Seal:
https://jahtruth.net/amerca.htm
The Americans and English are God’s Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2019/05/30/the-americans-and-english-are-gods-israel/
America: The 13th Tribe of Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/america-the-13th-tribe-of-israel/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbVqxsIknsw
Joe W