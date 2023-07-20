Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kherson Region - AFU Attempted to Camouflage their Two M-777 Howitzers, 2S3 Acacia Self-Propelled Artillery Units & Radar Station near the settlement of Sofiyivka.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
155 views
Published Yesterday

Destruction of AFU Military Equipment in Kherson region

In the Kherson Region, the AFU attempted to camouflage their two "M-777" howitzers, 2S3 "Acacia" self-propelled artillery units, and a radar station near the settlement of Sofiyivka, but it seems that something didn't go according to plan.

Precise artillery strikes of the "Dnepr" group turned it all to scrap metal.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket