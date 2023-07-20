Destruction of AFU Military Equipment in Kherson region

In the Kherson Region, the AFU attempted to camouflage their two "M-777" howitzers, 2S3 "Acacia" self-propelled artillery units, and a radar station near the settlement of Sofiyivka, but it seems that something didn't go according to plan.

Precise artillery strikes of the "Dnepr" group turned it all to scrap metal.