A Series of People Were Arrested, Fined, Warned for Not Doing Compulsory PCR Test in China

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https://gnews.org/post/pv5w61ef
07/15/2022 The Chinese regime continues to increase pressure for compulsory nucleic acid testing or PCR. Some people were arrested, fined, warned and even be noted into a personal credit information system for not doing compulsory PCR test in China