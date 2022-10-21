Thailand: US-backed Opposition's Violence Intimidates Critics, Paves Way for Regime Change

The US-backed opposition in Thailand replicates in many ways the violence and intimidation the US sponsored in Ukraine from 2014 onward - just as Ukraine is meant as a proxy against Russia - a US client regime in Thailand would transform the country into a proxy against China.
An alarming incident of violence where a Thai opposition leader publicly assaulted his critic is dangerously being portrayed as "heroic" by Western-sponsored opposition media to encourage further violence and intimidation - creating the same division and destruction throughout Thai society that is currently consuming Ukraine.
References:
Land Destroyer (The New Atlas) - The Complete Guide: US Government Role in Thailand's "Student Protests":
https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2020/08/the-complete-guide-us-government-role.html
The New Atlas - Why is Washington Backing Violent Mobs in Thailand?:
https://youtu.be/CEzpYKVfcKU
How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.