Thailand: US-backed Opposition's Violence Intimidates Critics, Paves Way for Regime Change

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The US-backed opposition in Thailand replicates in many ways the violence and intimidation the US sponsored in Ukraine from 2014 onward - just as Ukraine is meant as a proxy against Russia - a US client regime in Thailand would transform the country into a proxy against China.
An alarming incident of violence where a Thai opposition leader publicly assaulted his critic is dangerously being portrayed as "heroic" by Western-sponsored opposition media to encourage further violence and intimidation - creating the same division and destruction throughout Thai society that is currently consuming Ukraine.
References:
Land Destroyer (The New Atlas) - The Complete Guide: US Government Role in Thailand's "Student Protests":
https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2020/08/the-complete-guide-us-government-role.html
The New Atlas - Why is Washington Backing Violent Mobs in Thailand?:
https://youtu.be/CEzpYKVfcKU
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