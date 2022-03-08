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The Emperors New Virus?
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42 views • March 08, 2022
An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV
This documentary perfectly covers that what these virologists see and how this is falsely diagnosed as "HIV".
HIV does not exist and DOES NOT CAUSE AIDS. If you get diagnosed with HIV odds are you will be prescribed DRUGS that will cause AIDS
The 4 main causes of AIDS are as follows.
1. Starvation and Malnutrition
2. DRUGS, both street and prescription
3. Radiation
4. Chemotherapy
Dr. Robert Willner Disproves HIV in 1994
https://t.me/PhoilHATS/602
PCR Fraud and Kery Mullis
https://t.me/PhoilHATS/596
This documentary perfectly covers that what these virologists see and how this is falsely diagnosed as "HIV".
HIV does not exist and DOES NOT CAUSE AIDS. If you get diagnosed with HIV odds are you will be prescribed DRUGS that will cause AIDS
The 4 main causes of AIDS are as follows.
1. Starvation and Malnutrition
2. DRUGS, both street and prescription
3. Radiation
4. Chemotherapy
Dr. Robert Willner Disproves HIV in 1994
https://t.me/PhoilHATS/602
PCR Fraud and Kery Mullis
https://t.me/PhoilHATS/596
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