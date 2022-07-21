WOKE POPE: A Weapon of Mass Destruction

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44,083 views - Jun 19, 2022 TheRemnantVideo. Michael Matt asks, why do you think Pope Frances is so obsessed with us? He came out swinging at Latin Mass. The folks with the little kids are really public enemy # 1. He is not talking about what the church is concerned with. Universal Apostasy, nobody is talking about that. He is not talking about empty churches and heretic German Bishop Conferences. He is not talking about pedophile priests. What's wrong with Frances, do you suppose? Mirror