RT News - March 11 2025 2PM GMT
March 11, 2025

rt.com


Breaking news from the frontlines. Russia's military says it has liberated 12 settlements in the Kursk region, causing significant losses to Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours. At least three civilians are killed and 18 others wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow. The OSCE Secretary General observes the aftermath but stops short of condemning the offensive. Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, a vocal critic of the West, is detained in connection with an ICC warrant for crimes against humanity. He denies the accusations.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

