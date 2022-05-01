0501-2022—WHAT DO WE HAVE FOR PROTECTION AND WHY DO YOU NEED IT?

Is there are way to protect yourself from what is being shed and transmitted around you? Lynn and Steph introduce The Protectors Special for May, 2022. We have put together your choice of Super Immune With Pine Plus OR Protection 5 With Pine Plus along with Positive Energy Support and Shedding Relief with special pricing. Lynn also talks about the pyramid Dr. Paul constructed that she uses everyday with orders waiting to be mailed as well as new GaNS (gas in atomic nano-solid state) combinations when they are completed. Be sure to see the blog on our website detailing information from researchers on the contents of the experimental injection and why you want The Protectors Package.

See the many helpful blogs on our website—the most current blog titles are on the right side of the home page. You can scroll down the blog page to all the titles that have been done. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.



If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.



Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.



We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.