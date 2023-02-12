P.10 I’m OFF Ivermectin (ON anti-biotics), for lung infection, plus extras MVI_9881

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!
Description: (Note: change of treatment – I am stopping Ivermectin, and have begun anti-biotics, having take a big turn for the worse, with the memory of my double pneumonia just over a year ago haunting me.) I am in the throes again of a chest-double lung infection, following in my hospitalised daughter’s footsteps, and have begun a daily course of Ivermectin, 20 mg, plus many other things. To see my history with Ivermectin, there are links below, beginning with the first one from September 3rd 2021, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste”, which gives the essentials.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]
