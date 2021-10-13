EXAMPLE OF GOVERNMENT INFORMANTS & GOVERNMENT PERPETRATORS USING STREET THEATER ON TARGETED INDIVIDUALS

ORGANIZED STALKING IS A CRUCIAL ELEMENT OF TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL AND IS DESIGNED TO CONSTANTLY CAPTURE THE ATTENTION (ACTIVE MEMORY) OF THE TARGETED INDIVIDUAL & KEEP THE MIND CONTROL VICTIM INSIDE A PSYCHOTRONIC CONCENTRATION CAMP



To understand Organized Stalking you must know that it is based on one thing:



1. CHOICE REFERENCE PATTERNS



The Hive Mind Teams, Surveillance Teams, Organized Stalkers, etc., are using a pattern of your previous choices to stalk you. So in order to understand Organized Stalking you must go back and look at a pattern of your previous choices, such as favorite cafes, restaurants, stores, modes of travel, etc. The Organized Stalkers are instructed to constantly step into your visual and audible field and are positioned at specific vantage and reference points based on your previous choices or present activities at those locations



After you understand that Organized Stalking is based on 'Choice Reference Patterns' you must understand that Organized Stalking is comprised two things:



1. SITUATIONAL SCENARIOS

2. CONVERSATIONAL SCENARIOS



Those Situational Scenarios and Conversational Scenarios will ALWAYS be based on events or topics that they know will capture your attention (Active Memory) and provoke you into emotional, intellectual & willful synaptic responses.



Synaptic Responses for whole brain emulation. They are breaking the brain of the victim down to the synaptic level.



CIA/DIA Contractors are using Organized Stalking & Gas Lighting to create and establish memory anchors, using physical and psychological abuse and trauma to map out and reverse engineer the sensory and neural pathways of the mind control victims brain and central nervous system



Whole Brain Emulation (WBE), mind upload or brain upload (sometimes called "mind copying" or "mind transfer") is the remote neural process of scanning the mental state (including long-term memory and "self") of a particular persons brain substrate (Will, Intellect and Emotion) and copying it to a computer. The computer can then run a simulation model of the brain's information processing, etc., such that it would respond in essentially the same way as the original brain (i.e., indistinguishable from the brain for all relevant purposes) and experience having a conscious mind.



it is done to achieve DIRECT BEHAVIORAL CONTROL over the mind control victim.



Once they see what you respond to they will fabricate Situational Scenarios and/or Conversational Scenarios (STREET THEATRE) based on events or topics that they know will capture your attention. If they cannot capture your attention Situationally or Conversationally, then they will do so Physically, but they must capture the attention of the victim at regular intervals or their technology fails. Each new provocation will precede/come after each new Verification Routine.



Organized Stalking is used for many reasons but primarily to discredit the Mind Control victim and provoke the victim into emotional responses which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data as they continue to build a cognitive model.