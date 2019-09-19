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This Is It! They Really Are Coming For Your Guns
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662 views • September 19, 2019
Silicon Valley is now throwing its weight behind demonizing all gun owners as violent radicals. Once the Commie-style social credit score is fully in place, photos like this will lead to real world punishments, like your bank account being taken away.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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