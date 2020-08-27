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For Zion's Sake, We Must Not Keep Silent
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8 views • August 27, 2020
This 54-minute message explains both sides of a great war now raging between good and evil regarding the future of Israel and the Jewish people in these last days. God is passionately and intently focused on fulfilling His plans for them, saying, "For Zion's sake, I will not keep silent. For Jerusalem's sake, I will not be quiet." (Isaiah 62:1) However, Satan, also has plans to destroy them.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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