© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House petition to investigate Gates Foundation garners over 600,000 signatures
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • July 28, 2020
DAHBOO7, July 27, 2020
A White House petition that was launched in April to investigate Bill and Melinda Gates for “crimes against humanity and medical malpractice” has amassed six times the number of signatures needed in order to get an official response.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/77574/white-house-petition-to-investigate-gates-foundation-garners-more-than-600000.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/?name=dahboo7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
A White House petition that was launched in April to investigate Bill and Melinda Gates for “crimes against humanity and medical malpractice” has amassed six times the number of signatures needed in order to get an official response.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/77574/white-house-petition-to-investigate-gates-foundation-garners-more-than-600000.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/?name=dahboo7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.