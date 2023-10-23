Islamic Resistance in Iraq: “The Drones of the Islamic Resistance Bombed Two American Occupation Bases in Syria, this morning"

Islamic Resistance in Iraq:
“The drones of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq bombed two American occupation bases in Syria, “Al-Tanf” and “Al-Rukban,” this Monday morning.”
23/10/2023
Adding:
U.S. Air Defenses shot down 3 drones above the American base in al-Tanf, Syria
