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WOW - Windows (virus) On the World - The man with a virus for 7.5 Billion people!
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314 views • July 26, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
https://newtube.app/user/AlternativeMedia/p4RbAsQ
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
2011 not all global media was corrupted yet. Questions were asked. Now this is called a conspiracy: https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_8owv2dtP0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8ywf3Y47oZ4
https://newtube.app/user/AlternativeMedia/p4RbAsQ
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
2011 not all global media was corrupted yet. Questions were asked. Now this is called a conspiracy: https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_8owv2dtP0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8ywf3Y47oZ4
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