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MORE VACCINE WHISTLEBLOWERS SPEAKIN OUT
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212 views • July 01, 2021
Investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty is a multi award-winning journalist whose work has shone a light on some of the darkest corners of Irish life. Former Chief Features writer at the Irish Independent, where she worked for almost 20 years, she has exposed many cases of murder and child sexual abuse that have been covered up by An Garda Siochana and the State.
Source: Gemma O’Doherty
Source: Gemma O’Doherty
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