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Funeral Director John O'Looney tells his hospital admission story
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489 views • January 24, 2022
Funeral Director John O'Looney tells his hospital admission story which actually reveals how people have been killed in vast numbers worldwide by drugs that make respiratory symptoms WORSE in those considered to have 'Covid'. Question: The other people with him struggling for breath - Did they take the drugs that he refused? If so, that would explain it
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