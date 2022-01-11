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“The Headquarters Of The One World Religion Under Construction NOW!” Opening in June 2022
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213 views • January 11, 2022
Donald John Trump was instrumental in moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and signing the Abraham Accords, which SETS THE STAGE FOR A ONE WORLD RELIGION -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Accords
We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue; to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.
https://www.state.gov/the-abraham-accords/
Photo:- President Trump with United Arab Emirates Strongman, Mohamed bin Zayed
According to the human rights organizations Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the UAE practices torture, arbitrary detention and forced disappearance of citizens and residents
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohamed_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan
Photo:-
President Trump Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Trump_and_The_First_Lady_Participate_in_an_Abraham_Accords_Signing_Ceremony_(50345629858).jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/whitehouse45/50346326681/in/photostream/
“The Headquarters Of The One World Religion Under Construction NOW!” Opening in June 2022
https://cldup.com/-Tr9nLvcr2.mp3
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2022/01/11/ach-1688-dr-lorraine-day-the-headquarters-of-the-one-world-religion-under-construction-now/
Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi to open in 2022
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2021-06/abu-dhabi-abrahamic-family-house-2022-human-fraternity.html
Abrahamic Family House video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSUxNv8VQHA&;t=11s
The Abrahamic Family House aims to serve as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange and be a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Document_on_Human_Fraternity
signed by Pope Francis AKA Jorge Mario Bergoglio https://www.nndb.com/people/711/000362622/
(who has a Master of Science in Chemistry, from the University: MS Chemistry, University of Buenos Aires ) https://www.nndb.com/edu/462/000071249/
and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb on Feb. 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_el-Tayeb
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abrahamic_Family_House
The names of the three separate iconic houses of worship in the Abrahamic Family House complex are officially unveiled as “Imam AlTayeb Mosque,” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_el-Tayeb
“St. Francis Church,” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_of_Assisi
and “Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue”. Moses ben Maimon was a prolific and influential Sephardic Jewish philosopher of the Middle Ages. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maimonides
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Accords
We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue; to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.
https://www.state.gov/the-abraham-accords/
Photo:- President Trump with United Arab Emirates Strongman, Mohamed bin Zayed
According to the human rights organizations Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the UAE practices torture, arbitrary detention and forced disappearance of citizens and residents
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohamed_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan
Photo:-
President Trump Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Trump_and_The_First_Lady_Participate_in_an_Abraham_Accords_Signing_Ceremony_(50345629858).jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/whitehouse45/50346326681/in/photostream/
“The Headquarters Of The One World Religion Under Construction NOW!” Opening in June 2022
https://cldup.com/-Tr9nLvcr2.mp3
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2022/01/11/ach-1688-dr-lorraine-day-the-headquarters-of-the-one-world-religion-under-construction-now/
Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi to open in 2022
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2021-06/abu-dhabi-abrahamic-family-house-2022-human-fraternity.html
Abrahamic Family House video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSUxNv8VQHA&;t=11s
The Abrahamic Family House aims to serve as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange and be a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Document_on_Human_Fraternity
signed by Pope Francis AKA Jorge Mario Bergoglio https://www.nndb.com/people/711/000362622/
(who has a Master of Science in Chemistry, from the University: MS Chemistry, University of Buenos Aires ) https://www.nndb.com/edu/462/000071249/
and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb on Feb. 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_el-Tayeb
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abrahamic_Family_House
The names of the three separate iconic houses of worship in the Abrahamic Family House complex are officially unveiled as “Imam AlTayeb Mosque,” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_el-Tayeb
“St. Francis Church,” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_of_Assisi
and “Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue”. Moses ben Maimon was a prolific and influential Sephardic Jewish philosopher of the Middle Ages. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maimonides
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