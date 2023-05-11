THE BIG MIG W/ SAM BUSHMAN ON LIBERTY ROUNDTABLE W/ SPECIAL GUEST SONYA HIGHTOWER LABOSCO |EP82

THE BIG MIG SHOWWEDNESDAY MAY 10, 2023

It’s going to be judgment day for the Biden administration

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee

Rep. James Comer says the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden served as vice president

Special Guest Interview with Sonya Hightower-LaBosco, Executive Director Air Marshal National Council













