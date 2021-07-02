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11th Citizens' Grand Jury -John Cullen's Testimony, with Larry Klayman, Dr Judy Mikovits, Jason Goodman.
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854 views • July 02, 2021
Thanks to John Cullen and team!
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxWR-BjXZnk
John Cullens You Tube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnEHoover/videos
A Dear John letter! Dear John, I want to thank you for your clarity and professionalism in the presentations you give! Though I have not asked your permission, for the public good, I am saving and sharing your videos on channels, but always with reference back to you! Since you never know when YT will delete your entire channel, I am making this a priority to share your work around the net! This is the least I can do to help as I rely upon the expert advice of similar professionals as you! My conclusions have led me to understand religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma and the collusion of those in power, and in fact, they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Worship which I have studied and the Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this. This is the world problem, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. Poison the food, water, and air and you make people sick, then you feed them pharma so people think they will get better while the Oligarchs profit all the time! Undermine health and people are at risk! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it's an extinction event in progress! It's all Satanic! The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons. Do you want to know more? There is so much! Thank you John, I appreciate your work so much!
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxWR-BjXZnk
John Cullens You Tube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnEHoover/videos
A Dear John letter! Dear John, I want to thank you for your clarity and professionalism in the presentations you give! Though I have not asked your permission, for the public good, I am saving and sharing your videos on channels, but always with reference back to you! Since you never know when YT will delete your entire channel, I am making this a priority to share your work around the net! This is the least I can do to help as I rely upon the expert advice of similar professionals as you! My conclusions have led me to understand religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma and the collusion of those in power, and in fact, they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Worship which I have studied and the Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this. This is the world problem, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. Poison the food, water, and air and you make people sick, then you feed them pharma so people think they will get better while the Oligarchs profit all the time! Undermine health and people are at risk! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it's an extinction event in progress! It's all Satanic! The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons. Do you want to know more? There is so much! Thank you John, I appreciate your work so much!
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