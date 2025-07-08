The Surprising Potential Of Ivermectin Against Cancer - Dr. Kathleen Ruddy Interview

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Ruddy has a pretty remarkable story. Decades ago, after watching her mother beat breast cancer, she dedicated herself to a medical career, eventually becoming a breast surgeon where she has treated more than 6,000 patients, all wishing for a cure, at the Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and other medical centers. She founded the Breast Service at Clara Maass Medical Center in New Jersey and the Breast Health and Healing Foundation. She has written books about breast cancer prevention and even created an app, Breast Health GPS, to help women find locations for mammograms. In her interview where, interestingly, it was not women or breast cancer that led her to an incredible discovery about cancer and Ivermectin, but two men, one with Stage 4 prostate cancer and one with two esophageal tumors. Ruddy describes how neither wanted traditional treatments and how Ivermectin helped them:





"We got the scan. No tumors. Gone. Gone." When cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy first learned that ivermectin had potential in treating cancer, she was stunned. But after observing a series of astonishing cases of cancer recovery, she decided she had to do a proper study. -- Now, the first thing I thought was that this is just two patients, anecdotal evidence. In the full interview, Ruddy goes on to tell a similar tale of a woman with a tumor in her pelvis that had metastasized to her liver. After having surgery for her pelvic tumor, she refused chemotherapy and instead took Ivermectin. Not long after, an ultrasound revealed that her liver was clean. After the third patient, Ruddy did not want to wait to see if a fourth would happen to cross her path. She knew she needed to conduct a study. An expensive study that she did not have the money to fund.





Instead, Ruddy and another oncologist, Dr. Paul Marik (who specializes in repurposing medications), have launched an observational study at multiple cancer centers across the country, focusing on patients with advanced cancer, which will reveal results more quickly, and on patients who do not want chemo or radiation. Of equal importance, as Ruddy is clear to point out, Ivermectin is almost as harmless as a sugar pill, except in some cases involving brain injuries. The patients in her observational study are not giving up one treatment to try another (which could be a serious ethical problem). But if they don't want traditional treatments, Ruddy notes that there is very little harm in them giving Ivermectin a try.





The results of the study are obviously not available yet. The data needs to come in, be reviewed by independent biostatisticians, undergo peer review, etc. So, why am I talking about this now, and not a couple of years from now? There are two reasons. First, even the anecdotal evidence suggests that Ivermectin could be a game-changer in cancer research and treatment. Time will tell, but the potential alone of an antiparasitic like Ivermectin to be beneficial in cancer treatment is enough to be very -- if cautiously -- excited about. This brings me to the second reason to bring Ruddy's story up now, and this is the bad part. In 2015, William C. Campbell and Satoshi Omura were awarded the Nobel Prize for their discovery of the uses of Ivermectin in treating parasitic diseases. The drug has been administered nearly 4 billion times in the past 30 years and has been called a 'miracle drug' both for its efficacy and safety.





During the height of COVID, the American media called it something else: horse paste. We all remember the stories:





• The media made up stories about people taking animal Ivermectin (which IS a paste) and not human Ivermectin (generally a pill).

• They mocked people like Joe Rogan and others who demonstrated how Ivermectin helped them treat and recover from COVID.

• Perhaps most criminally of all, they ignored entire countries, like Peru, where Ivermectin was making a positive difference against COVID (the NIH eventually recognized Ivermectin's efficacy in such countries).

• The CDC refused to list Ivermectin on its website as a possible therapeutic for COVID (and they don't answer any questions about why they list it now).

• People actually had to file lawsuits to get hospitals or pharmacies to allow them to receive Ivermectin.