https://gettr.com/post/p2d3oni9fd9
2023.03.31 #freemilesguo #nfsc #moslableak #fbi #takedowntheccp #ccpvirus #COVIDDEFUSE提案! 這項耗資 1400 萬美元的提案可能會解答了中共病毒問題.
The DEFUSE Proposal! This proposal for $14 million may solve the CCP Virus question.
https://gettr.com/post/p2cxxflfdae
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.