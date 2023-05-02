Why It's Important to Get Some Sun as Soon as You Wake Up

If you want to sleep better at night, do this in the morning!
In this video, Dr. Marc Milstein, an internationally recognized speaker on optimizing brain health, lowering the risk of dementia, and boosting happiness and productivity, shares this shockingly simple trick to unlocking improved sleep!
According to Dr. Milstein, the quality of your sleep depends on how quickly you get some sun after waking up. 🌞
He explains that this simple activity plays a KEY role not only in your circadian rhythm but also in regulating a bunch of other things, like your mood! 👈
Want to find out more about Dr. Milstein and his work? Click https://drmarcmilstein.com/ now!
