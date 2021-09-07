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Watch: Biden's spokeswoman calls COVID-19 a global "PLANDEMIC"
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300 views • September 07, 2021
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary for Joe Biden, is getting some extra attention on the internet after she called COVID-19 a "global plandemic" with the letter L, instead of pandemic. Is this the first time she has ever spoken the truth?!
Her remark came during a press briefing Aug. 25, 2021 as she answered a question about Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Psaki, said, "The president's looking forward to welcoming the prime minister who's already in town, as you know, having a variety of meetings today," Psaki began.
"We expect their conversation to be wide-ranging, to cover a range of topics of mutual interest – everything from COVID-19 and our efforts to address the global PLANDEMIC to regional security issues which could include a range of topics including security within Israel as well as, you know, Iran and other issues of mutual concern."
WND Article and full video: https://www.wnd.com/2021/09/watch-bidens-spokeswoman-calls-covid-19-global-plandemic/
Her remark came during a press briefing Aug. 25, 2021 as she answered a question about Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Psaki, said, "The president's looking forward to welcoming the prime minister who's already in town, as you know, having a variety of meetings today," Psaki began.
"We expect their conversation to be wide-ranging, to cover a range of topics of mutual interest – everything from COVID-19 and our efforts to address the global PLANDEMIC to regional security issues which could include a range of topics including security within Israel as well as, you know, Iran and other issues of mutual concern."
WND Article and full video: https://www.wnd.com/2021/09/watch-bidens-spokeswoman-calls-covid-19-global-plandemic/
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